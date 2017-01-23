Inquirer editorial: Time for Ikea to be transparent

That moniker is impossible to embrace after the Swedish company with U.S. headquarters in Conshohocken agreed to pay $50 million to settle three cases where boys died after being crushed by Ikea dressers that toppled on them. The payments may end the legal saga, but the hurt and horror for the families of the three boys - each no more than 2 years old - endures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.