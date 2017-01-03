Half-Ton Butter Sculpture Showcases C...

Half-Ton Butter Sculpture Showcases Culture of Stewardship During 101st Farm Show

A sculpture paying tribute to the history of environmental stewardship by dairy farmers, and crafted from more than 1,000 pounds of butter, was unveiled today at the 101st Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg. The sculpture, sponsored by American Dairy Association North East , highlights innovative practices to enrich the soil and reduce storm-water runoff, such as crop management, plants and groundcover near streams, streambank fencing, and manure storage facilities.

