Dow hits 20,000 in a Trump bull market 5 minutes ago
The Dow Jones 30 Industrials stocks topped 20,000 for the first time today -- with aircraft maker Boeing and construction-equipment maker Caterpillar leading the way -- on investors' happy reaction to President Trump's early pro-profit policies, James M. Meyer, principal at Tower Advisers in West Conshohocken, tells clients of Boenning & Scattergood in a note this morning. "The actual trigger" for the stock price jump was Trump's Executive Actions to restart talks on approving the Keystone and Dakota oil pipelines, which Obama had rejected, Meyer notes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Conshohocken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ahh Sharon Fedak n Ridattis n Burkey family's
|Feb 18
|someone else they...
|1
|2-14! 14 reasons to evil Sharon Fedak n Redatti
|Feb 14
|happy v day
|1
|sharon lynn fedak (Apr '16)
|Feb 7
|Everybody knows ...
|35
|Sharon L Fedak house of horror & thieves.
|Feb 7
|Everybody knows
|3
|Sharon Lynn Fedak and clan
|Feb 7
|Jake
|3
|Sharon Fedak- Dennis Ridatti
|Jan 30
|Frauds period
|17
|Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08)
|Jan 27
|yidfellas v USA
|71
Find what you want!
Search Conshohocken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC