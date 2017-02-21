Dow hits 20,000 in a Trump bull market 5 minutes ago

The Dow Jones 30 Industrials stocks topped 20,000 for the first time today -- with aircraft maker Boeing and construction-equipment maker Caterpillar leading the way -- on investors' happy reaction to President Trump's early pro-profit policies, James M. Meyer, principal at Tower Advisers in West Conshohocken, tells clients of Boenning & Scattergood in a note this morning. "The actual trigger" for the stock price jump was Trump's Executive Actions to restart talks on approving the Keystone and Dakota oil pipelines, which Obama had rejected, Meyer notes.

