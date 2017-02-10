Best of the 2017 Pennsylvania Farm Show

Best of the 2017 Pennsylvania Farm Show

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 16 Read more: PennLive.com

Posing after the unveiling of the butter sculpture are, from left, dairy farmer Jim Harbach, of Clinton County, state Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding, Vernon Horst, of the Mid-Atlantic Dairy Association, state Dairy Princess Halee Wasson, of Centre County, and butter sculptors, Marie Pelton and Jim Victor, of Conshohocken. The butter sculpture is unveiled at the 101st Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg, Thursday, January 5, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conshohocken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sharon lynn fedak (Apr '16) Feb 7 Everybody knows ... 35
Sharon L Fedak house of horror & thieves. Feb 7 Everybody knows 3
Sharon Lynn Fedak and clan Feb 7 Jake 3
Sharon Fedak- Dennis Ridatti Jan 30 Frauds period 17
News Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08) Jan 27 yidfellas v USA 71
News Guilty plea by Allentown man in $3M... Jan 27 silly rabbit 11
Sharon Lynn Fedak & Family of thieves. Jan 26 I know to well 8
See all Conshohocken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conshohocken Forum Now

Conshohocken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conshohocken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Conshohocken, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,390 • Total comments across all topics: 278,797,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC