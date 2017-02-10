Best of the 2017 Pennsylvania Farm Show

Posing after the unveiling of the butter sculpture are, from left, dairy farmer Jim Harbach, of Clinton County, state Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding, Vernon Horst, of the Mid-Atlantic Dairy Association, state Dairy Princess Halee Wasson, of Centre County, and butter sculptors, Marie Pelton and Jim Victor, of Conshohocken. The butter sculpture is unveiled at the 101st Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg, Thursday, January 5, 2017.

