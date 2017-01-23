ASTM International Eyes Potential Can...

ASTM International Eyes Potential Cannabis Standards, Committee

ASTM International will hold a meeting in February as the organization considers the creation of a new technical committee to develop voluntary consensus standards for cannabis. ASTM International explains, "New standards in this area could address the full life cycle of cannabis, including consumable cannabis products."

