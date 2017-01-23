ASTM International Eyes Potential Cannabis Standards, Committee
ASTM International will hold a meeting in February as the organization considers the creation of a new technical committee to develop voluntary consensus standards for cannabis. ASTM International explains, "New standards in this area could address the full life cycle of cannabis, including consumable cannabis products."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Packaging World.
Add your comments below
Conshohocken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guilty plea by Allentown man in $3M...
|2 hr
|silly rabbit
|3
|Sharon Lynn Fedak & Family of thieves.
|Jan 6
|The perverts
|7
|Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08)
|Dec 30
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|69
|Judge: Collection firm's fees illegal (Mar '08)
|Dec 30
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|48
|Lawyer: Cosby expects to be cleared and resume ...
|Dec '16
|colon
|3
|Review: Sell-All-Cars COM LLC (Apr '15)
|Dec '16
|stick
|51
|Sharon Fedak- Dennis Ridatti
|Nov '16
|I have a life
|14
Find what you want!
Search Conshohocken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC