Animals rescued after early-morning fire at Montco SPCA12 minutes ago
A fire broke out early Saturday at the Conshohocken office of the Montgomery County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. All animals were safely evacuated and no one was injured, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Conshohocken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sharon Lynn Fedak & Family of thieves.
|Jan 6
|The perverts
|7
|Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08)
|Dec 30
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|69
|Judge: Collection firm's fees illegal (Mar '08)
|Dec 30
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|48
|Lawyer: Cosby expects to be cleared and resume ...
|Dec '16
|colon
|3
|Review: Sell-All-Cars COM LLC (Apr '15)
|Dec '16
|stick
|51
|Sharon Fedak- Dennis Ridatti
|Nov '16
|I have a life
|14
|Northwestern Academy: boy escapes from Northwes... (May '09)
|Nov '16
|Shane clendenin
|51
Find what you want!
Search Conshohocken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC