Animals rescued after early-morning fire at Montco SPCA12 minutes ago

Animals rescued after early-morning fire at Montco SPCA

Saturday Jan 7

A fire broke out early Saturday at the Conshohocken office of the Montgomery County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. All animals were safely evacuated and no one was injured, authorities said.

