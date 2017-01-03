Office tower planned at long-empty lo...

Office tower planned at long-empty lot near Philadelphia City Hall

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Philly.com

West Conshohocken-based developer Oliver Tyrone Pulver Corp. is under contract to acquire the long-vacant lot at 13th and Market Streets near City Hall, with plans for a 38-story office tower at the site, the company said in a release Monday. The 840,000-square-foot 1301 Market Street Building, to be designed by architecture firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, should be ready for occupancy in early 2020, the developer said.

