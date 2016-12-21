Man recently freed from prison charge...

Man recently freed from prison charged in aunt's slaying

Saturday Dec 17

Authorities in suburban Philadelphia say a man recently released from prison has been charged in the stabbing death of the aunt with whom he had been staying. Twenty-eight-year-old Matthew Wertz Jr. has been charged in Montgomery County with first- and third-degree murder in the death of 60-year-old Catherine Wanamaker.

Conshohocken, PA

