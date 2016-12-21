Man recently freed from prison charge...

Man recently freed from prison charged in aunt's slaying

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 17 Read more: The Progress

Authorities in suburban Philadelphia say a man recently released from prison has been charged in the stabbing death of the aunt with whom he had been staying. Twenty-eight-year-old Matthew Wertz Jr. has been charged in Montgomery County with first- and third-degree murder in the death of 60-year-old Catherine Wanamaker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conshohocken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08) Fri OPERATION GREYLORD 69
News Judge: Collection firm's fees illegal (Mar '08) Fri OPERATION GREYLORD 48
News Lawyer: Cosby expects to be cleared and resume ... Dec 8 colon 3
Review: Sell-All-Cars COM LLC (Apr '15) Dec 1 stick 51
Sharon Fedak- Dennis Ridatti Nov '16 I have a life 14
News Northwestern Academy: boy escapes from Northwes... (May '09) Nov '16 Shane clendenin 51
News Clinton supporters line up for candidate's visi... Nov '16 Cheech the Conser... 6
See all Conshohocken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conshohocken Forum Now

Conshohocken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conshohocken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Conshohocken, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,839 • Total comments across all topics: 277,486,684

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC