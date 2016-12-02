Large Bleim Road Tract Officially Up ...

Large Bleim Road Tract Officially Up For Sale

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 2 Read more: The Sanatoga Post

One of the remaining large parcels of mostly vacant land in Lower Pottsgrove, the former orchard known as Ringing Hill Farm on Bleim Road, is now being formally offered for sale by its owners through an area real estate brokerage. A promotional description of the property advertises it as "perfect for a development project, a future investment, or a re-opening as an orchard."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conshohocken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawyer: Cosby expects to be cleared and resume ... Dec 8 colon 3
Review: Sell-All-Cars COM LLC (Apr '15) Dec 1 stick 51
News Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08) Nov '16 bubba navy 68
Sharon Fedak- Dennis Ridatti Nov '16 I have a life 14
News Northwestern Academy: boy escapes from Northwes... (May '09) Nov '16 Shane clendenin 51
News Clinton supporters line up for candidate's visi... Nov '16 Cheech the Conser... 6
News Judge: Collection firm's fees illegal (Mar '08) Nov '16 silly rabbit 47
See all Conshohocken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conshohocken Forum Now

Conshohocken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conshohocken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Conshohocken, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,597 • Total comments across all topics: 277,269,630

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC