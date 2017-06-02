These are the fastest-growing cities in the U.S.
Eight out of the 10 fastest-growing cities in the U.S. are in the South, according to a recent report from the Census Bureau, with the population in large southern cities increasing by an average of 9.4%. Conroe, Texas, a Houston suburb, was the fastest-growing city in the nation last year with a population increased of 7.8%.
