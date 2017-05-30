Lightning strike destroys Conroe apar...

Lightning strike destroys Conroe apartments

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Chron

A Conroe apartment complex went up in flames Saturday night after reportedly being struck by lightning, destroying eight units and displacing 41 people. No one was injured in the blaze at Autumn Woods Apartments, which began shortly before 10 p.m., according to the Conroe Fire Department .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Where to Watch the Best Fireworks in Houston Jun 1 Fart party 6
Review: Rodio Construction LLC (Apr '13) May 27 Shart 10
T.W. Wilson May 24 Stinkypalmer 3
Chris adams May 12 Thatone123 1
Jason Burkett (Oct '12) Apr '17 XANMAN 31
News NORC Poll: Majority of Americans favor Russia p... Apr '17 Sarge 9
Home Owners Beware! Aerobic Septic Rip Off (Aug '10) Apr '17 cwballard46 104
See all Conroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conroe Forum Now

Conroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. Microsoft
  3. China
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Conroe, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,531 • Total comments across all topics: 281,510,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC