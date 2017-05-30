Lightning strike destroys Conroe apartments
A Conroe apartment complex went up in flames Saturday night after reportedly being struck by lightning, destroying eight units and displacing 41 people. No one was injured in the blaze at Autumn Woods Apartments, which began shortly before 10 p.m., according to the Conroe Fire Department .
