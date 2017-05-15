TX man faces jury in alleged killing ...

TX man faces jury in alleged killing over cellphone

Conroe man Jaderian Williams, 22, is facing a jury Monday on a capital murder charge from his alleged role in the death of Conroe High School graduate Geovany Ponce-Reyers in June 2013.

