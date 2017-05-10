Trial for Conroe couple accused of mistreating 200 horses
A Southeast Texas couple is scheduled for trial this week on charges they mistreated up to 200 horses, leading to the euthanizing of some of the animals following a raid on their property two years ago. Herman and Kathleen Hoffman, of Conroe, have been free on bond since they were charged with 20 counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Conroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chris adams
|Fri
|Thatone123
|1
|T.W. Wilson
|Apr 26
|Anonymous
|2
|Jason Burkett (Oct '12)
|Apr 13
|XANMAN
|31
|NORC Poll: Majority of Americans favor Russia p...
|Apr '17
|Sarge
|9
|What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr...
|Apr '17
|WeekendPhart
|1
|Home Owners Beware! Aerobic Septic Rip Off (Aug '10)
|Apr '17
|cwballard46
|104
|Texas woman leads police on 100mph chase
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Conroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC