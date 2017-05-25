Six Houston men charged in international scheme to steal trade secrets for China
Seven men - including six from the Houston area, have been charged in a conspiracy to steal high-tech trade secrets from an multinational engineering firm in Houston and share the information with a Chinese company. The marine technology company targeted, which is unnamed in court filings, made a high-performance, naval-grade foam that is used for military and civilian use in oil exploration, aerospeace, underwater vehicles such as submarines and for stealth technology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Add your comments below
Conroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|T.W. Wilson
|21 hr
|Stinkypalmer
|3
|Review: Rodio Construction LLC (Apr '13)
|23 hr
|Cathy Fart
|9
|Chris adams
|May 12
|Thatone123
|1
|Jason Burkett (Oct '12)
|Apr '17
|XANMAN
|31
|NORC Poll: Majority of Americans favor Russia p...
|Apr '17
|Sarge
|9
|What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr...
|Apr '17
|WeekendPhart
|1
|Home Owners Beware! Aerobic Septic Rip Off (Aug '10)
|Apr '17
|cwballard46
|104
Find what you want!
Search Conroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC