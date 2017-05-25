Six Houston men charged in international scheme to steal trade secrets for China

Seven men - including six from the Houston area, have been charged in a conspiracy to steal high-tech trade secrets from an multinational engineering firm in Houston and share the information with a Chinese company. The marine technology company targeted, which is unnamed in court filings, made a high-performance, naval-grade foam that is used for military and civilian use in oil exploration, aerospeace, underwater vehicles such as submarines and for stealth technology.

