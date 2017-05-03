Police release 911 call in deadly Conroe shooting
Conroe police released a 911 call made by the daughter of a woman, Denise Russell, 52, who was later found shot to death in her Conroe home on Monday, May 1, 2017. Officers responded and fatally shot Joseph William Alain, 25 of Bellaire, after he pointed a gun at the officers, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Conroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|T.W. Wilson
|Apr 26
|Anonymous
|2
|Jason Burkett (Oct '12)
|Apr 13
|XANMAN
|31
|NORC Poll: Majority of Americans favor Russia p...
|Apr 3
|Sarge
|9
|What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr...
|Apr 2
|WeekendPhart
|1
|Home Owners Beware! Aerobic Septic Rip Off (Aug '10)
|Apr '17
|cwballard46
|104
|Texas woman leads police on 100mph chase
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Free Pickleball 101 Clinic
|Mar '17
|cabeuser
|1
Find what you want!
Search Conroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC