Notice of Transit Advisory Committee Meeting

Monday May 22

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS Transit Advisory Committee Meeting will be held by The Conroe-Woodlands Urbanized Area Transit Advisory Committee to discuss planning, service delivery, administration and oversight for the provision of public transportation services and related programs in the Conroe-The Woodlands Urbanized Area. The meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at The Woodlands Township, 2801 Technology Forest Boulevard, The Woodlands, Texas, 77381.

