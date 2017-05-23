Notice of Transit Advisory Committee Meeting

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS Transit Advisory Committee Meeting will be held by The Conroe-Woodlands Urbanized Area Transit Advisory Committee to discuss planning, service delivery, administration and oversight for the provision of public transportation services and related programs in the Conroe-The Woodlands Urbanized Area. The meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at The Woodlands Township, 2801 Technology Forest Boulevard, The Woodlands, Texas, 77381.

