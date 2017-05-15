Montgomery County deputies: Road rage...

Montgomery County deputies: Road rage led to fatal shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Madison Press

Sheriff's officials in a Texas county say a 21-year-old man is in custody and booked into a county jail for what authorities are calling a road rage slaying of a 56-year-old man. Montgomery County Sheriff's Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chris adams May 12 Thatone123 1
T.W. Wilson Apr 26 Anonymous 2
Jason Burkett (Oct '12) Apr '17 XANMAN 31
News NORC Poll: Majority of Americans favor Russia p... Apr '17 Sarge 9
News What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr... Apr '17 WeekendPhart 1
Home Owners Beware! Aerobic Septic Rip Off (Aug '10) Apr '17 cwballard46 104
News Texas woman leads police on 100mph chase Mar '17 Texxy 1
See all Conroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conroe Forum Now

Conroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Death Penalty
 

Conroe, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,928 • Total comments across all topics: 281,057,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC