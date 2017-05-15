Man indicted in shooting death of Willis HS grad
Jonathan Gonzalez, 22 of Willis, was gunned down at his job at the Piney Shore's Resort on Lake Conroe on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. Jonathan Gonzalez, 22 of Willis, was gunned down at his job at the Piney Shore's Resort on Lake Conroe on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Conroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chris adams
|May 12
|Thatone123
|1
|T.W. Wilson
|Apr 26
|Anonymous
|2
|Jason Burkett (Oct '12)
|Apr '17
|XANMAN
|31
|NORC Poll: Majority of Americans favor Russia p...
|Apr '17
|Sarge
|9
|What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr...
|Apr '17
|WeekendPhart
|1
|Home Owners Beware! Aerobic Septic Rip Off (Aug '10)
|Apr '17
|cwballard46
|104
|Texas woman leads police on 100mph chase
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Conroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC