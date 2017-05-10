House fire kills 3 children, injures relatives in Texas
Three children were killed and several of their relatives were injured early Friday morning when a fire erupted within a house in Texas. The blaze was reported shortly before 4 a.m. near Conroe, which is located about 40 miles north of Houston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Conroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chris adams
|May 12
|Thatone123
|1
|T.W. Wilson
|Apr 26
|Anonymous
|2
|Jason Burkett (Oct '12)
|Apr '17
|XANMAN
|31
|NORC Poll: Majority of Americans favor Russia p...
|Apr '17
|Sarge
|9
|What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr...
|Apr '17
|WeekendPhart
|1
|Home Owners Beware! Aerobic Septic Rip Off (Aug '10)
|Apr '17
|cwballard46
|104
|Texas woman leads police on 100mph chase
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Conroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC