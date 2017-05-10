House fire kills 3 children, injures ...

House fire kills 3 children, injures relatives in Texas

Three children were killed and several of their relatives were injured early Friday morning when a fire erupted within a house in Texas. The blaze was reported shortly before 4 a.m. near Conroe, which is located about 40 miles north of Houston.

Conroe, TX

