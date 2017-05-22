Heartbreaking photos of alleged horse neglect in Conroe
Herman and Kathleen Hoffman face up to a year in jail if convicted of five Class A misdemeanor charges of cruelty to non-livestock animals. They were arrested in June 2015, accused of neglecting more than 200 horses on their ranch in the 9900 block of League Line Road in Conroe.
Read more at Houston Chronicle.
