Fastest growing US cities are in South; 4 of top 5 in Texas
Ten of the 15 fastest-growing cities with populations of 50,000 or more were spread across the South in 2016, with four of the top five found in Texas, according to new population estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. Conroe, Texas, a northern Houston suburb, was the fastest-growing of the 15, seeing a 7.8 percent increase from 2015 to 2016, a growth rate more than 11 times that of the nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Conroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|T.W. Wilson
|Wed
|Stinkypalmer
|3
|Review: Rodio Construction LLC (Apr '13)
|Wed
|Cathy Fart
|9
|Chris adams
|May 12
|Thatone123
|1
|Jason Burkett (Oct '12)
|Apr '17
|XANMAN
|31
|NORC Poll: Majority of Americans favor Russia p...
|Apr '17
|Sarge
|9
|What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr...
|Apr '17
|WeekendPhart
|1
|Home Owners Beware! Aerobic Septic Rip Off (Aug '10)
|Apr '17
|cwballard46
|104
Find what you want!
Search Conroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC