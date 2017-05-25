Continue reading Texas suburbs dominate list of nation's fastest-growing cities
Once again, Texas' sprawling suburbs dominate the U.S. Census Bureau's list of the 15 fastest-growing large cities in the country. Between 2015 and 2016, Conroe - a Montgomery County suburb just past The Woodlands on Interstate 45 north of Houston - grew 7.8 percent, more than any city with more than 50,000 residents, data released this week shows.
