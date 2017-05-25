Continue reading Texas suburbs domina...

Continue reading Texas suburbs dominate list of nation's fastest-growing cities

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Once again, Texas' sprawling suburbs dominate the U.S. Census Bureau's list of the 15 fastest-growing large cities in the country. Between 2015 and 2016, Conroe - a Montgomery County suburb just past The Woodlands on Interstate 45 north of Houston - grew 7.8 percent, more than any city with more than 50,000 residents, data released this week shows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
T.W. Wilson 16 hr Stinkypalmer 3
Review: Rodio Construction LLC (Apr '13) 18 hr Cathy Fart 9
Chris adams May 12 Thatone123 1
Jason Burkett (Oct '12) Apr '17 XANMAN 31
News NORC Poll: Majority of Americans favor Russia p... Apr '17 Sarge 9
News What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr... Apr '17 WeekendPhart 1
Home Owners Beware! Aerobic Septic Rip Off (Aug '10) Apr '17 cwballard46 104
See all Conroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conroe Forum Now

Conroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Conroe, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,525 • Total comments across all topics: 281,272,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC