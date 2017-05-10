Bill Would Let Daycares Keep Epipens ...

Bill Would Let Daycares Keep Epipens on Hand

The measure, SB 1101 by Plano Senator Van Taylor, would let day care administrators get prescriptions to keep the life-saving drug, often known by its trade name EpiPen, on hand in case of emergencies. Even if there aren't any known cases of potentially fatal food allergies among a day care population, many cases don't appear until there is a life threatening reaction to an allergen, said Taylor.

