Bill Would Let Daycares Keep Epipens on Hand

The measure, SB 1101 by Plano Senator Van Taylor, would let day care administrators get prescriptions to keep the life-saving drug, often known by its trade name EpiPen, on hand in case of emergencies. Even if there aren't any known cases of potentially fatal food allergies among a day care population, many cases don't appear until there is a life threatening reaction to an allergen, said Taylor.

