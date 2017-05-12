3 children dead, others badly hurt in...

3 children dead, others badly hurt in Conroe house fire

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

Three children are dead and six other members of the same family are injured, three critically, after a burning house collapsed north of Houston. Two Shenandoah police officers who were among the first to respond to the fire near Conroe also were hurt, suffering smoke inhalation and other injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chris adams Fri Thatone123 1
T.W. Wilson Apr 26 Anonymous 2
Jason Burkett (Oct '12) Apr 13 XANMAN 31
News NORC Poll: Majority of Americans favor Russia p... Apr '17 Sarge 9
News What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr... Apr '17 WeekendPhart 1
Home Owners Beware! Aerobic Septic Rip Off (Aug '10) Apr '17 cwballard46 104
News Texas woman leads police on 100mph chase Mar '17 Texxy 1
See all Conroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conroe Forum Now

Conroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
 

Conroe, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,418 • Total comments across all topics: 281,012,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC