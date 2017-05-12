3 children dead, others badly hurt in Conroe house fire
Three children are dead and six other members of the same family are injured, three critically, after a burning house collapsed north of Houston. Two Shenandoah police officers who were among the first to respond to the fire near Conroe also were hurt, suffering smoke inhalation and other injuries.
