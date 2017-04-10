Work by Conroe Artist Nancy Parsons Selected for 2017 Rising Stars & Legends of Texas Poster

Organizers for the upcoming Rising Stars & Legends of Texas, a celebration of arts and culture in the Lone Star state, did not have to look far for a piece of art that captures the spirit of the festivities. They already knew about a painting that would be the perfect fit for the event's poster - a canvas, created by Nancy Parsons, that was previously on display at the Conroe Art League.

