Work by Conroe Artist Nancy Parsons S...

Work by Conroe Artist Nancy Parsons Selected for 2017 Rising Stars & Legends of Texas Poster

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Organizers for the upcoming Rising Stars & Legends of Texas, a celebration of arts and culture in the Lone Star state, did not have to look far for a piece of art that captures the spirit of the festivities. They already knew about a painting that would be the perfect fit for the event's poster - a canvas, created by Nancy Parsons, that was previously on display at the Conroe Art League.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
T.W. Wilson Apr 5 tim wilson 1
News NORC Poll: Majority of Americans favor Russia p... Apr 3 Sarge 9
News What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr... Apr 2 WeekendPhart 1
Home Owners Beware! Aerobic Septic Rip Off (Aug '10) Apr 1 cwballard46 104
News Texas woman leads police on 100mph chase Mar 25 Texxy 1
Free Pickleball 101 Clinic Mar 18 cabeuser 1
News The Woodlands Township seats new directors, ele... Mar 16 Texxy 1
See all Conroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conroe Forum Now

Conroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Conroe, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,854 • Total comments across all topics: 280,224,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC