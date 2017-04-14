White House green lights a new immigr...

White House green lights a new immigration-detention center in Texas

Friday Apr 14 Read more: Texas Tribune

A private-prison company that has for years been in the crosshairs of immigrant rights groups announced Thursday it will build a $110 million detention complex in the Houston metro area. The Florida-based GEO Group said in a press release its new facility will be built in the city of Conroe as part of a 10-year, renewable contract with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Conroe, TX

