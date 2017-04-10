Texas getting first immigrant lockup ...

Texas getting first immigrant lockup built under Trump

A private prison company has announced a $110 million federal contract to build the first new immigrant detention center under the Trump administration. The GEO Group said Thursday the 1,000-bed detention center will be in Conroe, Texas, north of Houston.

