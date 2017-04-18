Texas Campground Owners Association to Meet

New regulations require Texas campgrounds, RV parks and resorts to have policies in place that either allow or prohibit guests from openly carrying firearms, according to a release from the Texas Association of Campground Owners , whose attorney will address this and other new regulations during the association's Spring Meeting, which takes places April 23 to 25 at the Lake Conroe KOA. Park operators also must have their guests acknowledge their understanding of these policies when they check in, said Brian Schaeffer, executive director and CEO of TACO.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RV Business.