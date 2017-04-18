Ross Dress for Less and dd's Discounts to add Houston stores
Ross Stores is expanding in the Houston market, building upon 51 Ross Dress for Less locations and 16 dd's Discounts. "There is a lot in the pipeline for both chains," Reed said in an announcement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Conroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason Burkett (Oct '12)
|Apr 13
|XANMAN
|31
|T.W. Wilson
|Apr 5
|tim wilson
|1
|NORC Poll: Majority of Americans favor Russia p...
|Apr 3
|Sarge
|9
|What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr...
|Apr 2
|WeekendPhart
|1
|Home Owners Beware! Aerobic Septic Rip Off (Aug '10)
|Apr 1
|cwballard46
|104
|Texas woman leads police on 100mph chase
|Mar 25
|Texxy
|1
|Free Pickleball 101 Clinic
|Mar '17
|cabeuser
|1
Find what you want!
Search Conroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC