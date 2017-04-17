Rising Stars & Legends of Texas Adds ...

Rising Stars & Legends of Texas Adds Conroe Symphony Program

The Conroe Symphony Orchestra will expand its reach beyond the stage, joining the Rising Stars & Legends of Texas celebration of arts and culture in the Lone Star state. During the two-day event on April 21 and 22, the Greater Conroe Arts Alliance will present art and artists from Conroe and around Texas for a fete of visual, performing, literary and cultural arts, and has invited the Conroe Symphony Orchestra to perform "Celebrating the Classics," the fourth concert of its 20th anniversary season.

