Report: Homeland Security fields 1,000 sex abuse complaints
An advocacy group said Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's internal watchdog fielded more than 1,000 complaints of sexual assault or sexual abuse from people in custody in a little more than two years. Community Initiatives for Visiting Immigrants in Confinement is the latest group in recent years to document allegations of abuse at immigration detention centers, based on information obtained from public records requests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Conroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason Burkett (Oct '12)
|5 min
|XANMAN
|31
|T.W. Wilson
|Apr 5
|tim wilson
|1
|NORC Poll: Majority of Americans favor Russia p...
|Apr 3
|Sarge
|9
|What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr...
|Apr 2
|WeekendPhart
|1
|Home Owners Beware! Aerobic Septic Rip Off (Aug '10)
|Apr 1
|cwballard46
|104
|Texas woman leads police on 100mph chase
|Mar 25
|Texxy
|1
|Free Pickleball 101 Clinic
|Mar 18
|cabeuser
|1
Find what you want!
Search Conroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC