PJ's Coffee of New Orleans set to exp...

PJ's Coffee of New Orleans set to expand in Houston

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Houston Chronicle

PJ's Coffee of New Orleans has signed a deal with franchisee Mike Price, owner of the PJ's Coffee shop in Conroe Regional Medical Center, to open up to 10 locations in the next six years. The next location will open at 11934 Barker Cypress near U.S. 290 in Cypress at the end of this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jason Burkett (Oct '12) Apr 13 XANMAN 31
T.W. Wilson Apr 5 tim wilson 1
News NORC Poll: Majority of Americans favor Russia p... Apr 3 Sarge 9
News What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr... Apr 2 WeekendPhart 1
Home Owners Beware! Aerobic Septic Rip Off (Aug '10) Apr 1 cwballard46 104
News Texas woman leads police on 100mph chase Mar 25 Texxy 1
Free Pickleball 101 Clinic Mar '17 cabeuser 1
See all Conroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conroe Forum Now

Conroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
 

Conroe, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,532 • Total comments across all topics: 280,428,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC