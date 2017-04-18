PJ's Coffee of New Orleans set to expand in Houston
PJ's Coffee of New Orleans has signed a deal with franchisee Mike Price, owner of the PJ's Coffee shop in Conroe Regional Medical Center, to open up to 10 locations in the next six years. The next location will open at 11934 Barker Cypress near U.S. 290 in Cypress at the end of this year.
