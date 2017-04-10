part 6: Case Study: Led Lessons: School District Taps into Benefits of Upgraded Lighting

When switching its lighting system from fluorescent to LED, one Houston-area school district had three goals in mind: save money, save energy and create a better learning environment. With the help of a local lighting manufacturer, that school district is now projected to save hundreds of thousands of dollars, dramatically lower environmentally harmful emissions and, most importantly, give students, faculty, and staff an environment where they will be more alert and be able to concentrate easier.

