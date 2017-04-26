Limited spending highlights DSISD election

Limited spending on advertising has highlighted the campaigns of two Dripping Springs ISD incumbent trustees vying for reelection to the dais May 6. Trustee Barbara Stroud, a 13-year resident of Dripping Springs who has served as a board trustee since 2008, led the pack by spending $829 on her campaign, according to her 30-day campaign finance report filed April 15. The filing was nine days past the required deadline for campaign finance reports, which were due April 6. The bulk of Stroud's expenses came from a $650 advertising expense to ABI Digital Solutions, which is based out of Conroe, Texas.

