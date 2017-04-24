Lawmakers take aim at insurance plan changes to patients' medications

Health insurers are under pressure from Texas legislators to halt a practice that allows them to change the terms of coverage for prescription drugs with a pair of bills in the House and Senate that would extend earlier protections. Patient advocacy groups and doctor and nurse associations long have been opposed to the practice known as "non-medical switching," which allows insurers to drop medications from their plans, raise co-pays, or add other restrictions and requirements, typically for financial, as opposed to medical, reasons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.