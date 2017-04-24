Lawmakers take aim at insurance plan ...

Lawmakers take aim at insurance plan changes to patients' medications

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Chron

Health insurers are under pressure from Texas legislators to halt a practice that allows them to change the terms of coverage for prescription drugs with a pair of bills in the House and Senate that would extend earlier protections. Patient advocacy groups and doctor and nurse associations long have been opposed to the practice known as "non-medical switching," which allows insurers to drop medications from their plans, raise co-pays, or add other restrictions and requirements, typically for financial, as opposed to medical, reasons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
T.W. Wilson Wed stinkypalmer 2
Jason Burkett (Oct '12) Apr 13 XANMAN 31
News NORC Poll: Majority of Americans favor Russia p... Apr 3 Sarge 9
News What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr... Apr 2 WeekendPhart 1
Home Owners Beware! Aerobic Septic Rip Off (Aug '10) Apr 1 cwballard46 104
News Texas woman leads police on 100mph chase Mar '17 Texxy 1
Free Pickleball 101 Clinic Mar '17 cabeuser 1
See all Conroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conroe Forum Now

Conroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Conroe, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,946 • Total comments across all topics: 280,610,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC