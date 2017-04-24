Land Tejas breaks ground on Conroe community
Land Tejas has started development of an 111-acre community in Conroe called Wedgewood Forest. The community is north of Highway 105 at Wedgewood Park, about midway between Lake Conroe and Interstate 45. Land Tejas has started development of an 111-acre community in Conroe called Wedgewood Forest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Conroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|T.W. Wilson
|20 hr
|stinkypalmer
|2
|Jason Burkett (Oct '12)
|Apr 13
|XANMAN
|31
|NORC Poll: Majority of Americans favor Russia p...
|Apr 3
|Sarge
|9
|What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr...
|Apr 2
|WeekendPhart
|1
|Home Owners Beware! Aerobic Septic Rip Off (Aug '10)
|Apr 1
|cwballard46
|104
|Texas woman leads police on 100mph chase
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Free Pickleball 101 Clinic
|Mar '17
|cabeuser
|1
Find what you want!
Search Conroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC