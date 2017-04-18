ICE Building More Private Prisons For...

ICE Building More Private Prisons For Immigrants

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Crooks and Liars

Right on the heels of Jeff Sessions' announcement that even non-criminals will now be charged with a felony and imprisoned for simply trying to find a job, ICE just announced they awarded The GEO Group with a brand new contract. The GEO group is one of the largest private prison corporations with seventy-four prisons,fifty residential re-entry facilities, sixty-one day reporting groups and twelve juvenile prisons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crooks and Liars.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jason Burkett (Oct '12) Apr 13 XANMAN 31
T.W. Wilson Apr 5 tim wilson 1
News NORC Poll: Majority of Americans favor Russia p... Apr 3 Sarge 9
News What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr... Apr 2 WeekendPhart 1
Home Owners Beware! Aerobic Septic Rip Off (Aug '10) Apr 1 cwballard46 104
News Texas woman leads police on 100mph chase Mar 25 Texxy 1
Free Pickleball 101 Clinic Mar '17 cabeuser 1
See all Conroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conroe Forum Now

Conroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Conroe, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,578 • Total comments across all topics: 280,408,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC