Company to build deportation center in Conroe
Montgomery County in 2008 built the existing Joe Corley Detention Facility near the county's older jail with public bonds. The new Conroe center will be part of the same complex and will share a parking lot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Conroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason Burkett (Oct '12)
|Apr 13
|XANMAN
|31
|T.W. Wilson
|Apr 5
|tim wilson
|1
|NORC Poll: Majority of Americans favor Russia p...
|Apr 3
|Sarge
|9
|What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr...
|Apr 2
|WeekendPhart
|1
|Home Owners Beware! Aerobic Septic Rip Off (Aug '10)
|Apr 1
|cwballard46
|104
|Texas woman leads police on 100mph chase
|Mar 25
|Texxy
|1
|Free Pickleball 101 Clinic
|Mar 18
|cabeuser
|1
Find what you want!
Search Conroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC