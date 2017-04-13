Boca Raton company inks government de...

Boca Raton company inks government deal to build detention facility

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Business Journal

Boca Raton's GEO Group has struck a deal with the government to develop and operate a new detention facility for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
T.W. Wilson Apr 5 tim wilson 1
News NORC Poll: Majority of Americans favor Russia p... Apr 3 Sarge 9
News What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr... Apr 2 WeekendPhart 1
Home Owners Beware! Aerobic Septic Rip Off (Aug '10) Apr 1 cwballard46 104
News Texas woman leads police on 100mph chase Mar 25 Texxy 1
Free Pickleball 101 Clinic Mar 18 cabeuser 1
News The Woodlands Township seats new directors, ele... Mar 16 Texxy 1
See all Conroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conroe Forum Now

Conroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Conroe, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,694 • Total comments across all topics: 280,264,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC