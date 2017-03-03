The War on Women's Rights Wages On
The Texas Senate Committee on State Affairs unanimously voted on Feb. 27 to send a bill to the full Senate that allows physicians to withhold news about the health of a fetus. SB 25, by Sen. Brandon Creighton , R-Conroe, would prevent parents from being able to sue their doctor if their child is born with a disability.
