Senate to weigh the fate of 'wrongful birth' lawsuits
State Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, wants lawmakers to ban patients from suing their doctors for "wrongful birth" if the physician's actions or omissions led a woman to give birth to a baby that otherwise would have been aborted. Advocates say the bill instills value in lives of babies born with disabilities.
