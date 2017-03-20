Senate committee considers easing handgun license costs
Texans seeking a license-to-carry permit would see a much smaller fee under a bill considered by the Senate State Affairs Committee on Monday. The current fee of $140 to apply for a license that permits concealed and open carry of handguns in the state is among the highest in the nation, said bill author and Jacksonville Senator Robert Nichols.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fort Bend Star.
Add your comments below
Conroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Free Pickleball 101 Clinic
|Mar 18
|cabeuser
|1
|The Woodlands Township seats new directors, ele...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
|21 Best Things to Do in Houston This Week: Mous...
|Mar 16
|Royalty Pharts
|1
|Popular skatepark reopens after renovations
|Mar 14
|PopularPhartss
|1
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Conroe
|Mar 14
|Jason
|1
|Spring Break to start off with cooler temps
|Mar 13
|SpringPharts
|1
|Jason Burkett (Oct '12)
|Mar 6
|Dirty1
|30
Find what you want!
Search Conroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC