Senate committee considers easing han...

Senate committee considers easing handgun license costs

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Fort Bend Star

Texans seeking a license-to-carry permit would see a much smaller fee under a bill considered by the Senate State Affairs Committee on Monday. The current fee of $140 to apply for a license that permits concealed and open carry of handguns in the state is among the highest in the nation, said bill author and Jacksonville Senator Robert Nichols.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fort Bend Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Free Pickleball 101 Clinic Mar 18 cabeuser 1
News The Woodlands Township seats new directors, ele... Mar 16 Texxy 1
News 21 Best Things to Do in Houston This Week: Mous... Mar 16 Royalty Pharts 1
News Popular skatepark reopens after renovations Mar 14 PopularPhartss 1
Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Conroe Mar 14 Jason 1
News Spring Break to start off with cooler temps Mar 13 SpringPharts 1
Jason Burkett (Oct '12) Mar 6 Dirty1 30
See all Conroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conroe Forum Now

Conroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Mexico
 

Conroe, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,397 • Total comments across all topics: 279,710,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC