There are on the BroadwayWorld.com story from Friday Mar 3, titled Sam Houston Will Take the Stage at Rising Stars & Legends of Texas. In it, BroadwayWorld.com reports that:

After five years of research, which included filming a documentary on the subject, native Houstonian Denton Florian said there's still more to learn about his hometown's namesake. "You just can't get to the bottom of Sam Houston.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.