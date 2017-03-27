Parolee gets 60 years after threatening daughter with knife
Jeffrey Michael Chaney, 59, was sentenced to 60 years in prison on March 27, 2017 following his conviction in Montgomery County for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He had past convictions for aggravated sexual assault of a child and burglary of a habitation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Comments
Add your comments below
Conroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas woman leads police on 100mph chase
|Mar 25
|Texxy
|1
|Free Pickleball 101 Clinic
|Mar 18
|cabeuser
|1
|The Woodlands Township seats new directors, ele...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
|21 Best Things to Do in Houston This Week: Mous...
|Mar 16
|Royalty Pharts
|1
|Popular skatepark reopens after renovations
|Mar 14
|PopularPhartss
|1
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Conroe
|Mar 14
|Jason
|1
|Spring Break to start off with cooler temps
|Mar 13
|SpringPharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Conroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC