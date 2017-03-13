Montgomery Self Storage Expands 2 Fac...

Montgomery Self Storage Expands 2 Facilities in Houston Metropolitan Area

Montgomery Self Storage plans to expand two of its four facilities in Texas, both in the Houston metropolitan area. One of the projects will include the addition of large units for vehicle storage, while the other will involve the construction of two new buildings.

