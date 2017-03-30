Mary Sarah Comes Home for Conroe's Rising Stars & Legends of Texas
Singer Mary Sarah has made her way from singing in churches to Nashville stardom - moving from stages in Houston to the set of the popular television show "The Voice," and from regional Opry theaters to the spotlight of the Grand Ole Opry itself. Now the effervescent country star is preparing to shine in Conroe as part of the Rising Stars & Legends of Texas, a celebration of arts and culture in the Lone Star State.
