Jordan Lee Vaults to Bassmaster Classic Win
Jordan Lee didn't see the top 10 in the 2017 Bassmaster Classic until Sunday's final round, but boy what an appearance he made by the end of the day. Lee, 25, shocked the Classic field Sunday, turning in a five-fish limit weighing 27 pounds, to vault from 15th place to win bass fishing's world championship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at California Game and Fish.
Add your comments below
Conroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas woman leads police on 100mph chase
|Mar 25
|Texxy
|1
|Free Pickleball 101 Clinic
|Mar 18
|cabeuser
|1
|The Woodlands Township seats new directors, ele...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
|21 Best Things to Do in Houston This Week: Mous...
|Mar 16
|Royalty Pharts
|1
|Popular skatepark reopens after renovations
|Mar 14
|PopularPhartss
|1
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Conroe
|Mar 14
|Jason
|1
|Spring Break to start off with cooler temps
|Mar 13
|SpringPharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Conroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC