HomeAid community outreach partners with The Way Home
HomeAid Houston's outreach program "Essentials Baskets," is partnering with Coalition for the Homeless of Houston/Harris County to provide "Welcome Home" and "Plentiful Pantry" baskets to families and individuals housed through The Way Home program. The Way Home is a collaborative model to prevent and end homelessness in Houston, Pasadena, Conroe and Harris, Fort Bend and Montgomery Counties.
