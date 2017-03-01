Hempel Grows in North America

Hempel Grows in North America

Recently in Northlake, Texas, leading global coatings supplier Hempel inaugurated its new North American Central Distribution Centre . This significant addition to Hempel's worldwide network further demonstrates its continuing commitment to bring trusted solutions closer to its customers.

Comments made yesterday: 24,108 • Total comments across all topics: 279,228,423

