Hempel Grows in North America
Recently in Northlake, Texas, leading global coatings supplier Hempel inaugurated its new North American Central Distribution Centre . This significant addition to Hempel's worldwide network further demonstrates its continuing commitment to bring trusted solutions closer to its customers.
